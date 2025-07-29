Ryan Mason opens up on West Brom's 'main priority' in wake of another pre-season defeat

The Baggies were turned over 4-2 by the League One hosts for a second defeat in as many weekends at the home of third tier opponents.

Kick off in the Championship is drawing nearer with just one more friendly before the August 9 opener against Blackburn at The Hawthorns.

Albion still have time to make the necessary additions to their squad with a little over a month left to run of the summer transfer window. The Baggies are seeking options at left-back and in midfield, as well as in attacking areas.

Asked of progress on the recruitment front in the wake of the Lincoln defeat, Mason said: "It’s not something that I am thinking about right now, our main priority is to fix what just happened.