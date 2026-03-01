The New Saints stunned by Barry Town United in Nathaniel MG Cup final

Owen struck from close range just before half-time as Barry - 29 points behind runaway leaders TNS in the JD Cymru Premier - took the lead.

Owen made sure that Barry would lift the trophy with a fine late second goal to double the advantage at the DragonBet Stadium in Bridgend, the home of Penybont.

Saints had won six league games in a row going into the final, but this was to be Barry’s night as they came out on top to win the competition, the Welsh League Cup, for the first time in 26 years.

TNS head coach Craig Harrison said: “Obviously disappointed, very disappointed. I think certainly the first-half performance didn’t do us any favours in any way shape of form.

The New Saints' Isaac Jefferies during the Nathaniel MG Cup Final. Picture: FAW

“We’ve had a honest conversation in the dressing room and I think sometimes you’ve just got to be honest and be open about it, and we had too many players that weren’t at it tonight.

“We’ve been fantastic for six, seven weeks, the football we’ve played, the attacking football we’ve played, the goals we’ve scored, the performances.

“We dig in at Colwyn Bay, not backs to the wall, but tough conditions and we go and win the game comfortably there, where it’s a real tough place to go.

“Then we play well after that, and then tonight six or seven lads haven’t turned up, and it happens.

“It’s not for me to name, it’s not for me to shame, it’s for us now to get ourselves together and go again ready for Tuesday."

Barry broke the deadlock in the 43rd-minute when a good move down the right saw Owen react quickest to turn home the ball from close range after Michael George’s cross got away from TNS goalkeeper Jack Edwards.

Saints pushed for an equaliser in the second half with Danny Davies created a fine chance from an inviting cross which was turned off target from close range by top scorer Jordan Williams.

Barry Town's Ieuan Owen celebrates giving Barry Town United AFC the lead. Picture: FAW

Owen came close to doubling Barry’s advantage in the 74th minute when he broke into the box and arrowed a low shot to the far corner of the net which Edwards did superbly well to touch wide.

Substitute Ben Clark then saw his low shot well pushed behind by Barry goalkeeper Joe Thomas as TNS chased a leveller.

But there was no way back for the Park Hall side when, as the game moved into added time, Owen got the better of Dan Williams and lifted a fine effort from outside the penalty area high into the net to begin Barry’s celebrations.

Both teams ended with 10 men as Saints’ Rory Holden and Barry captain Callum Sainty were red carded in the closing stages.

TNS, 15 points clear at the top of the JD Cymru Premier with just six games remaining, now turn their full focus towards retaining the league title.

They head to second-placed Connah’s Quay Nomads tomorrow night on the brink of being crowned champions yet again.

Lineup

TNS: Edwards, D. Williams, McGahey, Bodenham, Marshall (D. Davies), Corness (Clark), Redmond, Holden, Brobbel, Jefferies (B. Wilson), J. Williams.

Subs not used: J. Owen, Summers, Barton, B. Owen.