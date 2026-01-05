The New Saints fixture with Bala Town rearranged following postponement
The New Saints will face Bala Town in the JD Cymru Premier at Park Hall on Tuesday night (7.45pm).
The fixture has twice been postponed owing to a frozen pitch in recent weeks, with the fixture previously called off on Boxing Day and again on Saturday.
Saints are a point clear of second-placed Connah’s Quay Nomads at the top of the table.
Craig Harrison’s leaders have only played once since December 9, the 3-1 defeat at Connah’s Quay on New Year’s Eve.