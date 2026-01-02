The New Saints aim to start 2026 positively and bounce back against Bala Town

Saints were beaten 3-1 at Connah’s Quay Nomads on New Year's Eve, a result which saw second-placed Nomads move to within four points of JD Cymru Premier leaders Saints.

It was the first match for Craig Harrison's table-toppers since December 9.

Saints now have a quick opportunity to respond to Wednesday's defeat with today's rearranged home clash against third-bottom Bala.

The fixture was originally scheduled for Boxing Day but was postponed owing to a frozen pitch.

TNS striker Ben Wilson said: "That's the beauty about football too, there's always another game, so we'll aim to put that right come Saturday and hopefully get three points."

Wilson is keen to play his part after making his return to the team following injury against Connah’s Quay.

He added: "It’s a long time, just over three months, so I'm buzzing to be back out there and ready to help and just really happy to be back playing."