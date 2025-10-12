The New Saints 6-2 Penybont: Jordan Williams nets hat-trick in six-goal thrashing

TNS head coach Craig Harrison said he was “really, really pleased with the performance of the players” after they moved six points clear as leaders.

Williams, the division’s top goalscorer this season after taking his league tally to 11, was joined on Saturday's scoresheet by Ryan Brobbel, Dan Williams and Jack Nadin.

Victory completed an excellent week’s work for Saints following their 3-1 win over third-placed Caernarfon Town last Tuesday night.

On the contribution of Jordan Williams this season, Harrison said: “He’s been excellent. The really pleasing bit is that Jord gets what he deserves because he works hard, he leads the line, he’s very demanding, he doesn’t give up on lost balls.

“You look at the opportunity that he created for Rory Holden on Tuesday night. That’s a ball just played over the top and Jord went hunting it down, defender’s missed it and he’s cut it back for Rory to put an open goal in.

“That almost typifies Jord as a player. He’s unselfish and he’s getting his just deserts now for all the hard work he’s put in.”

Jordan Williams gave Saints a 13th minute lead, reacting quickest to put away the rebound after Danny Davies had initially seen his header saved by visiting goalkeeper Luke Armstrong.

Brobbel doubled the advantage on the half-hour, converting a penalty following a challenge on Jordan Williams by Gabriel Kircough.

It was soon 3-0 as Jordan Williams raced onto a long pass from Dan Williams and coolly lifted the ball over the advancing goalkeeper.

Dan Williams extended the lead early in the second half, hammering home from close range, before Jordan Williams completed his hat-trick on the hour, cutting in from the left and curling a fine shot to the top corner of the net.

Owain Warlow drilled in a powerful shot for Penybont, but Saints then made it 6-1 five minutes from time when sub Jack Nadin was on target with a well-struck effort from just inside the penalty area, the former Nottingham Forest midfielder’s first goal for the club.

James Crole grabbed a late consolation for Penybont, but Saints go marching on after making it nine wins in a row in all competitions as they now prepare to begin their defence of the JD Welsh Cup away to Mold Alexandra on Saturday (2pm).

TNS: Shepperd, D. Williams, McGahey, Bodenham, Davies (Godsmark-Ford), Redmond (Marshall), Corness, Jefferies (Nadin), Clark, Brobbel (Cieslewicz), J. Williams (Charles).

Subs not used: B. Owen, Morris

