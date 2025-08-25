TNS held by struggling Colwyn Bay

Jordan Williams opened the scoring for Saints 10 minutes into the second half after Bay failed to clear a corner.

The bouncing ball sparked panic in the home defence and Williams was on hand to stab home from close range.

However, Saints were pegged back 14 minutes later when the curse of the old boy struck.

Former TNS man Aeron Edwards snuck in at the far post to head in from close range from Jamie Cummings’ cross.

The result leaves Saints in fourth spot in the division with two wins, a defeat and a loss from their four games so far. They are back on the road on Saturday when they travel to fifth-placed Barry Town United hoping to keep pace with leaders Caernarfon Town.