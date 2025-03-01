TNS pick up first silverware of the season

Craig Harrison's side came out on top by the odd goal in their Nathaniel MG Cup final clash with relegation threatened Aberystwyth Town at Newtown's Montgomery Waters Latham Park.

It was a tight affair throughout, but it was the Saints who had a number of chances to win the game.

After a stalemate first half, it took the Saints just four minutes of the second period to take the lead as former Walsall striker Aramide Oteh fired home.

And it was to be the only goal of the game, as the Saints won the competition for an 11th time.

Aramide Oteh celebrates his winning goal (Pic by Lewis Mitchell/FAW)

Things did boil over after the final whistle, with Danny Redmond sent off for the Saints, while Aber also saw two players dismissed.

The victory means the Saints are still well in the hunt for a domestic treble, as they lead the Cymru Premier and are in the JD Welsh Cup semi-finals.