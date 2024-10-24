Craig Harrison has sights on European target after historic TNS victory

Rory Holden's first half header and Declan McManus' penalty late in the second half ensured the Cymru Premier champions got off the mark in a game that they could have won by more.

And with the Saints currently sitting above some of the competition bigger hitters in the league phase standings, such as Real Betis, the Saints boss is looking towards how many points his side would need to qualify.

He said: "It was going to be a special night whatever happened, with it being the first home game in the competition.

"I am just proud of the players, all the staff and everyone involved because a lot goes on behind the scenes.

"It could have been more, we had good chances in the game but we'll keep our feet on the ground and if we keep putting in performances like that then we will ask questions.

"Where it takes us I don't know, but we will try and get as close to seven points as possible.

"There is the bigger picture and we have a lot of football intelligent people at the club who were thinking we don't want to get beat five, six or seven at Fiorentina.

"There are so called minnows who will get beat four or five and we've gone and lost 2-0 which is good for our goal difference and it could be key with the top 24.

"Seven points with a good goal difference could get you in."

Astana, who left a number of big players out of their match day squad, began on the front foot but after riding an early storm, TNS controlled large parts of the game.

McManus was twice denied by the visiting keeper before he got his goal - with the Saints causing problems throughout.

And Harrison praised his side for carrying out their game plan with confidence and insisted the win again proves his side deserve to be on the big European stage.

"It is about building blocks and learning, and we have shown experienced as the competition has moved along," added the Saints boss.

"We created a number of chances tonight and it again proves like against Fiorentina we deserve to be here.

"In the game the lads tactically carried out the plan and they did it with confidence tonight."