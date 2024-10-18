Europe can wait as The New Saints target Welsh Cup progress

Saints have been boosted by winning their last two league games, results which have lifted them up to third place in the JD Cymru Premier table.

This evening’s game is their final fixture ahead of facing Astana, from Kazakhstan, in their second league phase match in the Uefa Conference League at Shrewsbury Town’s Croud Meadow next Thursday night.

TNS head coach Craig Harrison said: “Now we prep 100 per cent for Llangollen on Friday night, so we need to make sure that we don’t get ahead of ourselves.

“Obviously, we’ve got Astana next week, a hugely historical moment for the football club, but we’ve got a more important game, because it’s the next game, on Friday night.”

Llangollen, who play in the the Ardal North East League, were 2-0 winners against St Asaph City in the first round of the Welsh Cup.

Reflecting on the Oswestry-based club’s busy fixture list, TNS forward Jordan Williams, who opened the scoring in Tuesday night’s 5-0 league win over Flint Town United, said: “It’s just a bit relentless at the moment.

“But we’ve earned this many games by what we’ve done in Europe and how successful we want to be, so we’ve just got to keep ticking along and keep going.”