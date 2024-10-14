Saints produce a more 'TNS' performance to return to winning ways

An own goal from Evan Cadwallader gave Saints an early lead at Park Hall on Saturday before Danny Davies doubled the advantage.

Aramide Oteh added a fine third goal for Saints in the second half, with the hosts also keeping it tight defensively as goalkeeper Connor Roberts registered a clean sheet. Having recently lost three league games, the result lifted Saints to fifth in the table. They are 11 points behind leaders Penybont and have three games in hand.

“Very pleased,” was the reaction of head coach Harrison. “I think just as much as the performance is the victory.

“If we had only won the game 1-0, I thought it was a dominant performance.

“It was much like a typical TNS performance where we controlled the possession, controlled the territory and limited them to, I think they had one shot at goal, but it was ruled offside. Connor’s made a great save from it, but it was ruled offside.

“Yes, it was much, much better, much more better structurally, much more better from a tactical point of view, and much, much better from an actual game control view.”

Saints moved ahead as early as the third minute as Ash Baker’s cross from the right went in off visiting defender Cadwallader. Saints extended their lead to 2-0 in the 20th minute, with defender Davies powering home a header from Rory Holden’s cross. Saints continued to create chances in the second half and Oteh, the former QPR, Salford, Crawley and Walsall striker, produced an excellent finish to the corner of the net from just outside the penalty area in the 63rd minute to complete the scoring.

Saints are at home again tomorrow night when they face Flint Town United.

TNS: Roberts, Baker (Daniels), Pask, Davies, Redmond (Doforo), Canavan, D. Williams, Holden, Brobbel (Bradley), Oteh (Clark), Cieslewicz (McManus). Subs not used: Bodenham, Karolak.