TNS skipper Danny Redmond eager to put things right after another defeat

Saints lost for the third time in eight JD Cymru Premier matches this season when Caernarfon Town enjoyed a 2-1 victory in Oswestry on Wednesday night.

The result, a second successive home defeat for the reigning champions, leaves them sixth in the table. Saints are 11 points behind leaders Penybont, although they do have three games in hand on the table-toppers.

On the fixture list handing TNS a chance to play again so soon tomorrow, skipper Redmond said: “I think it’s a good thing. We don’t have to dwell on it too long.

“We need to start winning games first and foremost – and the quicker we can start that the better.”

Saints took an early lead against Caernarfon in midweek, with a fine long-range effort from Leo Smith giving them a 12th-minute advantage. Zack Clarke equalised for the third-placed visitors from close range in the 34th minute.

Both teams then had opportunities to score, with Redmond going close for Saints when he headed against the crossbar before Ben Clark’s follow up effort was cleared off the line. But it was Caernarfon who grabbed the winner eight minutes from time when Louis Lloyd, the former Shrewsbury Town forward, raced onto a long ball from Clarke and produced a composed finish to beat goalkeeper Connor Roberts.

Reflecting on the game, Redmond added: “We scored early. I think we had a few chances that we could have killed the game, but fair play to Caernarfon. They made it difficult for us and they always stayed in the game. They took their chances when they needed to.”

Cardiff Metropolitan University, tomorrow’s visitors, head to Park Hall in fourth place in the league table.