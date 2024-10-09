The New Saints’ Adam Wilson ‘honoured’ to be called up by Kenya

Wilson, who returned to Park Hall on loan from League Two club Bradford City earlier this season, is in the Kenya squad for two qualifying matches in the Africa Cup Of Nations against Cameroon on October 11 and 14.

Wilson said: “I’ve been called up to Kenya’s international team and it’s honestly an honour.

“Hopefully, I can take part in the next few games and help the team towards AFCON qualification. I’m excited for this opportunity.”

Saints resume their JD Cymru Premier campaign at home to Caernarfon Town tonight (7.45pm).

Having kicked off the league phase of their Uefa Conference League fixtures at Italian giants Fiorentina last Thursday, Saints then travelled to Briton Ferry Llansawel on their return to domestic action on Sunday.

But heavy rain in South Wales led to the match being abandoned in the early stages with the game goalless.

It means Saints are continuing to play catch-up with their league fixtures as a result of their ongoing European adventures.

The Park Hall club are currently sixth in the table with 15 points from seven games, with a record of five wins and two defeats.

They have up to four matches in hand on the teams above them, including leaders Penybont, who are 11 points better off.

Caernarfon, this evening’s visitors to Oswestry, are fourth in the table with 17 points from 10 games.

Caernarfon were 2-1 winners at Cardiff Metropolitan University last weekend, with former Shrewsbury Town forward Louis Lloyd scoring both goals.

TNS head coach Craig Harrison said: “They’re very good attacking.

“They’ve got very good players. They’re in good form themselves as well.”