Saints’ domestic return a washout

Craig Harrison’s men earned continental plaudits in midweek with their exploits in Italy, where the visitors ran heavyweights Fiorentina close in Florence.

Their follow-up clash in the Cymru Premier lasted just 15 minutes and was abandoned after 15 minutes with the scoreline goalless at newly-promoted Briton Ferry Llansawel. Torrential conditions at Old Road left referee Bryn Markham-Jones with no decision but to call time early on the sodden contest, with a re-arrangement set to be confirmed in due course.

Saints boss Harrison had made six changes to the starting XI who excelled in Europa Conference League action.

TNS are fifth, 11 points off top but with four games in hand on some rivals, after the abandonment. Briton are second-bottom.