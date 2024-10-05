Danny Redmond keen to see The New Saints climb the table

Saints gave a good account of themselves in the 2-0 defeat against Italian giants Fiorentina in the club’s opening league phase game in the Uefa Conference League.

They kept it at 0-0 until the 65th minute against an established Serie A side that have reached the Conference League final in the last two seasons.

Yacine Adli, who is on loan from AC Milan, and former Everton striker Moise Kean then scored in quick succession for Fiorentina, but Saints continued to play with great togetherness to ensure that’s where the scoring ended.

Saints’ programme of European matches – Thursday’s game was their ninth of the season – means they continue to play catch up with their league fixtures. They have at least three games in hand on the teams above them.

Saints won their last league game 6-1 at Newtown last Friday night, but they had lost back-to-back matches against Penybont, the leaders, and Bala Town in their two previous league outings.

With the club’s focus now firmly back on domestic matters after their latest exciting European adventure, captain Danny Redmond has underlined the importance of Saints starting to climb the league table.

“Winning the league puts us into Europe to get us into these positions,” said Redmond, referring to TNS being established European campaigners.

Looking ahead to tomorrow’s away match against Briton Ferry Llansawel , Redmond added: “That’s the next massive game for us – we’re not going to take that lightly. We’ve had two league losses out of three. I’m not happy with that. We want to keep climbing up that table and get winning.”