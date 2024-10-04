Cymru Premier League expands to 16 as it plans for a bright future

The 12 team format had for years become mundane and boring – despite improving the standard.

But this news, which has been rumoured for a while, changes things completely.

So why is it changing?

In a statement, the FAW has said it hopes the changes will “build the profile, brand and awareness of the league”, boost attendances and enhance the competition’s commercial appeal.

And there is another reason

The league’s record in Europe has long been under scrutiny, but this year it is riding high with TNS preparing for their Conference League group stage campaign.

But despite this summer’s success, the FAW also hopes the new format will improve performances in European competition, with the Cymru Premier currently 50th out of 55 in Uefa’s association club coefficients system.

So how will it work?

Here is a full breakdown.

The ‘Championship’ race. After all 16 teams have played twice, the top six will play each other once more, with the team top of the table at the end crowned champions. Clubs ranked second to sixth will qualify for at least the end-of-season European qualification play-offs.

The European Challenger

Clubs from seventh to 10th in the table will play each other once more, with the club placed seventh at the end claiming the final spot in the end-of-season European qualification play-offs.

The Survival Zone

This is for clubs from 11th to 16th, who will also play each other once more. At the end of the season, the clubs in 15th and 16th will be automatically relegated, while the club in 14th will compete in the relegation play-off.

In this play-off, they will meet the winner of a tie between the runner-up in the Cymru North and runner-up in the Cymru South for the right to remain in the Cymru Premier. Alongside the announcement, the FAW also released a three-pronged statement, outlining the main seasons why the new plan is the best way forward.

On fan connection, the association said: “By creating more fixture scarcity and delivering high-stakes matches throughout the season, fans are more likely to stay engaged from start to finish. The structure also increases geographical representation across Wales and the chance to build relationships with new supporters.”

On what they have coined, ‘quality and jeopardy’, the association added: “The format helps maintain a high level of competition, offering top teams better preparation for European qualifiers while providing additional development opportunities for emerging talent. The introduction of a relegation play-off adds a new level of jeopardy to the league.”

And they have also said that sustainable growth is another one of the key factors in the change of system.

They added: “With enhanced competitive dynamics and increased opportunities for matchday, sponsorship, and broadcast revenue growth, the new structure ensures long-term sustainability for the Cymru Premier. Clubs’ own commercial revenues should also increase with more home matches and increased fan engagement.”