TNS keeper hails huge Fiorentina confidence boost after battling European display

After becoming the first Welsh domestic side to reach the group stage of a European competition, the Saints held the two time finalists until the 65th minute in Italy.

In a game where many fancied the Saint to get opened up, it took a long range effort after a scramble in the box and a close range goal from former Everton striker Moise Kean to settle the tie.

The Saints defended resolutely throughout with Roberts pulling off a string of fine saves.

And the Saints stopper believes the display at the back can give the Oswestry side huge confidence heading into their remaining European games.

"I didn't think anything would beat Hacken or Ferencváros, but that was right up there for me," said Roberts.

"They had some big names out there and they had to rely on the big guns to come on, and it is a great night for Welsh football.

"I felt I did okay, the lads in front of me were great. I'm sure Craig (Harrison) won't like me saying this but I'd have snapped your hand off for seven, but luckily we kept it to two.

"We've not been great defensively, I haven't played well domestically either but the performance from the back line tonight gives us huge confidence going into the next European tie."

The contrast between the sides could not have been any greater in the Saints' first ever venture into the group stages.

The home side were able to bring on over £70m worth of talent off the bench to try and win the game.

And this weekend, as Fiorentina welcome giants AC Milan, and the Saints take on newly promoted South Wales outfit Briton Ferry.

Roberts admitted the switch back to domestic fixtures from big European ties isn't easy to do.

He added: "To be honest, when we played Flint at home, and this is no disrespect to any domestic team but I struggled with the come down.

"People feel like they have a chance for us, and it is difficult.

"I don't want to sound complacent, because our attitude is the same but it is tough with these games now."