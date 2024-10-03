The New Saints give Fiorentina scare in first Conference League group stage outing

Craig Harrison's men had become the first ever Welsh domestic side to quality for the group stage, which is now a league phase, of a European competition.

They were handed a mammoth task of taking on two time Serie A winners in their opening match.

And the Saints kept the Italians at bay in the first period with a valiant defensive display - before the home side struck twice in the space of a few second half minutes.

Yacine Adli fired through a crowded box before Moise Kean tapped home from close range to help last season's beaten finalists avoid an embarrassing shut out.

Report

With a little more composure it could have been a dream start for the Oswestry side.

A ball down the left was fed into Rory Holden who got to the byline and pulled a cross back - with the Italian's failing to clear.

Adam Wilson then rolled a ball across the face of goal but there was no one in green and white to get on the end of it.

Moments later Jonathan Ikone scuffed wide for the hosts are a mazy run - before Connor Roberts produced a superb low save to deny Christian Kouame.

The opening 20 minutes of the game followed the pattern many expected, with the two time finalists camping on the edge of the Saints' box.

But aside from two long range efforts, Harrison's side managed to navigate their way through the opening exchanges.

The longer the first period went on, the more frustrated Fiorentina and their supporters became.

Lucas Beltran was denied by Roberts from a narrow angle - but the Saints were keeping the Italian side at arms length, reducing them to shots outside the box.

They had their best opportunity just before the break as Rolando Mandragora struck the post with an effort from the edge of the box.

But the Cymru Premier champions held strong and reached the break with the score goalless - after a mammoth defensive effort.

The second half began in much the same fashion - with Kouame twice going close.

The Saints continued to throw everything in front of the ball - but 25 minutes from time and they were breached.

A blocked shot fell into the path of Aldi - who was able to curl the ball past Roberts.

Minutes later it was two as a shot from the edge of the area took two deflections and fell into the path of Kean who was able to proud home.

It was threatening to get a bit ugly for the Saints as the home side kept coming in their droves.

But Roberts kept out an effort and then against the run of play former Shrewsbury Town man Josh Daniels almost snuck a cross come shot into the home net.

Roberts again kept it at two as he scrambled a Kean effort off the line, before again being tested in the latter stages.

It remained at 2-0 which goes down as a success for the Saints - with many expecting a heavy defeat in their first league phase outing.