TNS' Danny Redmond channelling Old Firm upsets in search of Fiorentina giant killing

TNS captain Redmond is no stranger to major upsets after being part of Hamilton teams that stunned Celtic and Rangers on their own turf in the Scottish Premiership.

Redmond won at Parkhead when Virgil Van Dijk and Scott Brown were in Celtic colours. Ditto Ibrox as Alfred Morelos and Kenny Miller fired Rangers blanks against The Accies.

The 33-year-old left-back or midfielder made over 100 appearances for Hamilton as the Lanarkshire club maintained top-flight status against the odds.

"Our aim was always to stay in the league and we managed to get the results to do that," Redmond told the PA news agency ahead of the Welsh minnows' David and Goliath clash with Italian giants Fiorentina at the Stadio Artemio Franchi on Thursday.

"We beat Celtic and Rangers away when we were massive underdogs and it shows in football that there is always a chance.

"We know the standard of quality that Fiorentina have. They are one of the top teams in the competition and have been in the final for the last two seasons.

"They've got great fans and a big backing, but you never know what can happen in football."

Redmond is the son of former Manchester City captain Steve, who made nearly 600 League appearances in a distinguished career which also included spells at Oldham and Bury.

"My dad's been a massive influence on me," said Redmond.

"He had a great career - captaining City at just 21 - and they are definitely not bad footsteps to follow in. Playing in Europe is probably the only one thing I've got over him.

"He comes to every game if he can and gives me honest information.

"He's never pressured me into anything, but he's definitely helped me along the way and seen things that I can improve with."

Redmond started out at Everton before being released he says for being too small, though he quickly points out that Wikipedia's reference of him being 5ft 3ins is incorrect.

He says he is actually 5ft 7ins and a half, adding: "I'll get the half in."

Redmond left Goodison Park for Wigan where he played only a handful of games but featured at the start of their 2013 FA Cup-winning run under Roberto Martinez.

"I just missed out on the bench for the final - I was 19th man unfortunately," said Redmond.

"But it was a great day to see the team I was at win the FA Cup and I've got a nice few photos with the trophy at home.

"I needed to go out and play football and Hamilton gave me that chance to play in the Scottish Premier League.

"The New Saints (Welsh champions) came along and gave me the chance to play in Europe and to qualify for the group stage of the Conference League is a massive achievement for the club.

"It's something we're all proud of and we've played some good teams to get here. It's just so special to play at somewhere like Fiorentina and everyone is looking forward to it."