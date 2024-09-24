Chance for The New Saints to put things right

Saints face Bala Town at Park Hall in the JD Cymru Premier tonight (7.45pm) after their impressive run of 30 league wins in a row came to an end with a 2-1 defeat at early leaders Penybont on Friday.

It was a first league defeat for Saints since losing 3-2 at Cardiff Metropolitan University in February 2023. “That’s the good thing about the way the games are coming thick and fast,” said Harrison. “We’ve got another game on Tuesday and another game Friday.”

Saints, the reigning champions, had won their opening four league games this season before heading home empty handed from Penybont after Chris Venables scored a late winner for the home side.

TNS are currently fifth in the table, eight points behind Penybont, but Saints do have three games in hand as a result of some of their early-season league fixtures being rearranged owing to their European exploits.

Reflecting on Friday’s defeat, Harrison added: “I thought the first 30 minutes Penybont were the better team in every way shape and form.

“They came out of the blocks and they were better in possession and better out of possession.

“They won their duels, they won their second balls, and it’s just really disappointing that we came out and start as poorly as that.

“If you start poorly like that, do you really deserve to win any football game?

“I certainly don’t think we deserved to win the game. Maybe a draw might have been a fair reflection, but the first 30 minutes Penybont had two or three good opportunities.

“Connor Roberts made two really good saves, so on reflection we certainly didn’t deserve to win it, but I thought after the first 30 minutes we were in control of the game.”

Bala, tonight’s visitors to Park Hall, are sixth in the table with 12 points from eight games.