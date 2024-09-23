The New Saints lose their first league game for 18 months

Saints lost 2-1 at Penybont, this season’s early league leaders, on Friday night, with the hosts sealing victory with a late winner from experienced striker Chris Venables.

It not only ended Saints’ incredible runs of 30 league wins in a row as it was also a first league defeat for the Park Hall side since losing 3-2 at Cardiff Metropolitan University in February 2023. Saints have a quick chance to respond as they prepare for a home game against Bala Town tomorrow night.

“It has been a great run, but we’re really, really disappointed,” said head coach Harrison. “Everyone’s disappointed – we don’t want to get beat.

“Whether it’s been a year or just over a calendar year, it’s really disappointing.

“Also the manner of the first 30 minutes is the real sort of one that sticks in my throat because it was not a TNS performance as we’ve been giving out lately in any way shape or form.

“We spoke about it in the dressing room. Everyone was brutally honest and truthful.

“We’ll reflect on the game and we’ll look at it, where we went wrong, and how to put it right on Tuesday.”

Clayton Green headed Penybont in front after 13 minutes. TNS goalkeeper Connor Roberts then had to be alert to twice deny Billy Borge as the bright start from the home side continued.

Saints gradually came into the game and equalised just before half time with a fine effort from just outside the penalty area from Adam Wilson.

Penybont, the unbeaten leaders with six wins and two draws from their opening eight games, grabbed the winner five minutes from time when sub Venables headed home Nathan Wood’s cross from the right.

Saints rallied and Wilson had the ball in the net as the game moved into stoppage time, but his strike was ruled out for offside.