Youngsters star for The New Saints in the cup

Adrian Cieslewicz’s goal on the stroke of half-time gave Saints, the cup holders, a 1-0 win at Airbus UK Broughton on Tuesday night.

The hosts, top of the JD Cymru North after winning all eight of their league games so far this season, pushed Saints all the way at The Hollingsworth Group Stadium, but the Park Hall side did enough to maintain the winning habit.

Harrison included academy graduates Brodie Summers, Jack Windle and Oliver Blayney in his starting XI and was pleased with how they performed.

“It was never going to be anything but a tough one,” said Harrison, reflecting on facing Airbus. “They’ve got flying confidence in the league and they’ve got nothing to lose.

“Obviously, we’ve only, I think, started with one or two players that started the weekend game, but I thought the young lads did really well.

“Oli Blayney was fantastic, Jack Windle was fantastic and Brodie Summers was fantastic. The three of them were really, really good, really pleased.

“Oli did really well. He’s a midfielder playing at left back and he’s done brilliant, but the three of them especially were very, very good.”

Ben Clark and Cieslewicz were both denied by home goalkeeper Mitchell Jones as Saints looked for a breakthrough.

The visitors kept pushing and took the lead in stoppage time at the end of the first half. An effort from Bradley was initially kept out by the goalkeeper and Cieslewicz followed up to score at the far post.

Harrison introduced new signing Aramide Oteh, the former QPR, Salford, Crawley and Walsall forward, off the bench for his TNS debut just past the hour.

Both teams ended with 10 men. George Peers was sent off for Airbus in the 67th minute for a second yellow card.

Then Saints’ Blayney was dismissed six minutes from time for a challenge which denied Sam Baker a clear goalscoring opportunity.

Saints, who defended well throughout to register another clean sheet, return to league action when they travel to Penybont, the early JD Cymru Premier leaders, on Friday night.