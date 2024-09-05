TNS boss Craig Harrison: We had the patience of a Saint

Saints had to wait nearly an hour into Tuesday night’s match for Jordan Williams to deliver the breakthrough.

Jake Canavan made sure of the points with a late second under the Park Hall lights as Saints enjoyed a winning return to league action following the euphoria of qualifying for the group stages of the Uefa Conference League.

Owing to Saints’ ongoing European exploits, this was only their second league game of the season after kicking off the defence of their title with a 4-1 win at Flint Town United last month.

Reflecting on his side’s efforts against Aberystwyth, TNS head coach Harrison said: “They dropped deep and they got everyone in their third. They had a really low block and were narrow and defended really well, blocked the spaces, and you’ve got to give credit to them. They worked really hard.

“At some points their two up front were back doing full backs jobs, as well as trying to attack, so full credit to them.

“They worked hard, they defended well, they were well organised.

“We just had to be patient. We changed it a little bit at half time and it worked. We got the corner that we scored from the way we changed it.

“We actually scored the second goal from the way we changed it, our attacking play, so, yes, it was pleasing to see.

“Obviously, we didn’t want it to be a frustrating night. It was looking like that way, the first half, but we just had to keep being patient and keep playing the way we play.

“A little bit better quality and a little bit better decision making in the final third, and trying to be a bit more direct as in getting shots and crosses off, and we did – and it paid off in the end.”

Williams made the breakthrough in the 59th minute with an acrobatic finish after the visitors were unable to clear a corner from Sion Bradley.

Adrian Cieslewicz had a penalty well saved by Aberystwyth goalkeeper Dave Jones 10 minutes from time. But Saints doubled their advantage in the closing stages as Canavan, a player previously loaned by TNS to Aberystwyth, followed up to score after Jones had initially denied Bradley.

Saints travel to Haverfordwest County on Saturday (2.30pm).