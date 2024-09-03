The New Saints to play their second league game of season

A number of the Park Hall club’s early-season league games have been rearranged owing to Saints’ ongoing European adventure.

Saints began the defence of their league title with a 4-1 victory at Flint Town United on August 16, with Sion Bradley leading the way with a hat-trick.

That remains their only league fixture so far, with several of the division’s other teams having already played five league matches.

Penybont, Cardiff Metropolitan University and Haverfordwest County currently lead the table after all collecting 11 points from their opening five games.

Saints made history by becoming the first JD Cymru Premier club to qualify for the league phase of a European competition last week.

The Oswestry-based side now know they will begin their six group fixtures in the Uefa Conference League away to Italian giants Fiorentina on Thursday, October 3.

Looking ahead to Saints’ return to league action this evening, TNS head coach Craig Harrison told Football on TNT Sports at Friday’s Uefa Conference League draw: “We’ve got a game on Tuesday, back to a league game on Tuesday, where it’s really important that our bread and butter’s done properly because this is what gets you the opportunity in the first place.”

Reflecting on attending Friday’s draw in Monaco, Harrison added: “Yes, it’s surreal, certainly when early on in the draw you get Fiorentina away, such a huge club, Italian giants.

“It’s something that’s surreal. We’re taking it in and there’s some great draws in there, different teams, different opponents, and, yes, it’s a fantastic opportunity to play against some different teams.”

Meanwhile, The New Saints will become the first Welsh team in history to participate in the prestigious Uefa Youth League, with their under-19s set to enter the 2024/25 competition.

The Uefa Youth League sees 64 of Europe’s best under-19s teams compete against each other for European glory.

After clinching the league title, TNS Under-19s will join the domestic youth champions of all Uefa member associations in the ‘champions path’ of the competition.