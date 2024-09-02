TNS striker Brad Young departs for Saudi Pro League

The 21-year-old former Aston Villa youngster scooped the golden boot for the Saints last season - as his 22 goals helped fire the Oswestry side to a domestic double.

Young went in to net twice on his European debut in the summer - as he helped the Saints become the first Welsh side to win a play in the group stages of a European competition.

But he was absent from their latest qualifier, amid interest from clubs in England and Scotland.

But he has now completed a move to the Saudi club - in what is being described as a record sale for a Welsh domestic side.

Despite being keen to keep hold of Young, he is reported to have been made an 'exceptional' offer by the Saudi club.

Al-Orobah were promoted to the Pro League last season, and boast players such as Kurt Zouma and ex Fulham midfielder Jean Michael Seri.

Saints boss Craig Harrison said: “It’s a fantastic opportunity for Brad. I think his signing has been beneficial for both parties. He’s done fantastically well for us, and he’s now got another opportunity to try and better himself.

“Not only that, but the club has also received a really good transfer fee for him so I think it’s a win-win for everybody.

"Overall, I think it was the right time, the right deal for the club and the right deal for Brad.

“Everyone at the club wishes him good luck for the future and we hope that he goes and enjoys his football over in Saudi Arabia.”

And the Saints' chairman Mike Harris added: "Brad has been an exceptional player on and off the pitch for The New Saints during his time with the club.

"The statistics and goals he has scored speak for themselves, he played such a key part in creating history for the club both domestically and in Europe.We are extremely grateful for everything he achieved at Park Hall. I wish him and his family all the best in their exciting new chapter.

“The size of this deal reaffirms our ability to spot talent and give them a platform to thrive, before generating revenue for us to invest back into the club.”