TNS to face last season's finalists in Conference League group stages

The Saints made history on Thursday evening as they became the first ever Welsh domestic side to reach the group stages of a European competition.

And in the new format in the Europa Conference League, they will travel to take on Fiorentina.

They reached the final only last year where they were dumped out by Olympiacos, and they were runners-up in the previous season.

Elsewhere, they will travel to Shamrock Rovers while also welcoming major greek outfit Panathinaikos.

They will also travel to Celje in Slovenia, and face Djurgarden of Sweden and Astana at home.

TNS group stage fixtures

Fiorentina (A)

Djurgarden (H)

Astana (H)

Shamrock Rovers (A)

Panathinaikos (H)

Celje (A)