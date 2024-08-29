The New Saints qualify for Europe
The New Saints have become the first Cymru Premier side to qualify for the group stages of European club football.
On a nervy night at Park Hall, TNS secured their place in the Uefa Conference League by holding off FK Panevezys to win through 3-0 on aggregate – all the damage done in Lithuania last week.
The Saints will discover their opponents in the league phase on Friday – with Chelsea, Fiorentina and Real Betis among the sides also attempting to secure their path through the play-off round.
More to follow