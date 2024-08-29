Shropshire Star
Close

The New Saints qualify for Europe

The New Saints have become the first Cymru Premier side to qualify for the group stages of European club football.

Published

On a nervy night at Park Hall, TNS secured their place in the Uefa Conference League by holding off FK Panevezys to win through 3-0 on aggregate – all the damage done in Lithuania last week.

The Saints will discover their opponents in the league phase on Friday – with Chelsea, Fiorentina and Real Betis among the sides also attempting to secure their path through the play-off round.

More to follow

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.
Similar stories
Most popular