TNS so close to creating history

Danny Davies and Dan Williams fired TNS to a 3-0 win over FK Panevezys in the first leg of their Europa Conference League play-off in Vilnius.

And should they defend that advantage back at Park Hall next Thursday, they will become the first Cymru Premier side to qualify for the group stage of a European competition.

After a goalless first half, during which Rory Holden was denied by a great save from Vytautas Cerniauskas, the Saints finally grabbed the lead in the 52nd minute as Holden delivered a quick corner and Davies stooped to head home.

The lead was doubled when Williams weaved his way past two Panevezys defenders into the penalty area and placed his shot inside the far post.

And Ben Clark wrapped it up in stoppage time to give TNS a three-goal lead to take back to Oswestry.