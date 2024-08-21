Adam Wilson returns to TNS on loan ahead of big European night

Wilson initially joined the club in September 2022, having previously risen through the ranks of Newcastle United’s academy, where he made 61 appearances for the Magpies.

He could make his second debut in the crucial Uefa Conference League play-off first leg tie with FK Panevezys tomorrow evening.

Wilson said: “I thoroughly enjoyed my time at TNS a couple of seasons ago, so it’s great to be rejoining the club on loan again.

“The boys are on the brink of making history, so it’s an exciting time to be involved and I hope I can make the difference in the upcoming matches.

“I loved playing under Craig and the coaching staff previously, so I am looking forward to working with them this season and contributing to the team as much as possible.”

During his first spell at Park Hall, the 24-year-old impressed with some outstanding performances – making 22 appearances in his one season at the club and finding the net on seven occasions as the club picked up the JD Cymru Premier title.

He was also voted the supporters’ player of the season and those displays earned him a move to EFL League Two club Bradford City, for whom he made 16 appearances in all competitions – scoring his maiden goal for the Bantams with a late equaliser against Wrexham last season.

TNS head coach Craig Harrison said: “I’m delighted to bring Adam Wilson back to the football club. I have a really good relationship with Adam and we have kept in contact since his move to Bradford last season.

“Unfortunately, due to a managerial change and style of play, Adam has found himself not playing as much as he wanted to, which has given us the opportunity to bring him back to Park Hall on loan. It strengthens our squad, as we have picked up three or four injuries over our last six games in Europe, and it gives Adam the chance to get more match minutes.

“It’s another great addition to a very strong squad and keeps competition for places very high.”

Due to the Saints’ involvement in the Conference League, Monday’s JD Cymru Premier fixture against Briton Ferry Llansawel has been postponed.