Euro bid is put on hold as The New Saints launch their title defence

Saints were knocked out of the Europa League after drawing their third qualifying round tie against FC Petrocub 0-0 at Park Hall on Tuesday night, with the Moldovan champions progressing 1-0 on aggregate.

That was Saints’ sixth European match of the campaign, with more still to come as they now get ready to play in the Conference League play-offs.

Saints are attempting to become the first JD Cymru Premier side to reach the league phase of a European competition. But this evening their attention turns to domestic matters as they face Flint for the second time this month.

Craig Harrison’s side beat Flint 5-1 in Oswestry in the third round of the Nathaniel MG Cup on August 2.

Looking ahead to tonight’s league opener, coming as it does between European fixtures for Saints, Harrison, who described the game as “really important”, said: “That won’t be overlooked because we need to, for momentum, for pride, for continuity of keep winning football games, we need to take that with the utmost respect, and respect Flint and put our strongest team out to win the game.”

Three of Saints’ opening five matches of the new league season have been postponed owing to their ongoing involvement in European competition.

They had originally been scheduled to kick off their league season at home to Caernarfon Town last Sunday, but they will now start their quest to deliver another title against Flint tonight.

Saints were runaway unbeaten league champions last season, going unbeaten throughout their 32 fixtures, with a record of 30 wins and two draws, as they finished 33 points above second-placed Connah’s Quay Nomads.