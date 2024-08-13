The New Saints suffer European heartbreak - but have one more chance

Trailing Moldovan champions Petrocub 1-0 from the first leg - Craig Harrison's side knew if they could turn around the deficit and win their Europa League qualifier - it would be enough to confirm a place in the UEFA Conference League group stages.

It would have been the first time in history a Welsh domestic side had qualified for the group stages of a European competition.

But after both sides were reduced to ten men before the break - the Saints could not find a way past a stubborn visitors backline and slipped out of the Europa League.

They now have a second chance next week - as they head into the play-off round of the Conference League.

After a cagey opening quarter of an hour, Brad Young had a sighter at goal for the Saints before picked up a loose ball before firing over.

Ben Clark then had a half chance for the home side - before the final minutes of the first period threw up two big incidents.

Following a VAR review, Jordan Williams was sent off for an apparent elbow, but the sides were soon even once again.

In the second minute of added time, Dan Puscas brought down Josh Daniels and was shown a second yellow card.

The second period began with the visitors putting five across the back, content with holding out with their goal advantage from the first leg.

Both sides had a half chance apiece, before the Saints turned to substitute Declan McManus, who fired over from just six yards out with ten minutes remaining.

Connor Roberts then had to deny the visitors from close range - as the minutes ticked down and the European group stage dream slipped away.

Daniels was denied by the home stopper in the first minute of added time - as the Saints threw everything at it to try and send the game to extra-time.