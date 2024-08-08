TNS Women finalise two key additions

Elliott, 25, is a former Wales youth international and moves to Park Hall from Bangor City.

She has turned out for a host of other clubs across the border, including Flint Town United, Prestatyn Town, Llandudno and Caernarfon Town.

Elliott, as well as Baker, have penned semi-professional deals with TNS.

Key Baker (All Photographs are Copyright of F28.Online)

“The club has great facilities and a full team of staff which includes a dedicated women’s goalkeeping coach,” the goalkeeper said. “So this is the perfect step for me to continue developing in my career.”

Experienced stopper Baker, meanwhile, teams up with head coach Shauna Duffy for the second time in her playing career.

The 27-year-old, who is described as a leader and influential at her previous clubs, played under Duffy at Salford City Lionesses in the north west and most recently turned out for Leek Town in the English Women’s National League system.

“I am looking forward to playing for The New Saints,” Baker said. “It’s a club who are taking so many positive steps on and off the pitch.”

TNS kick-start their top flight Adran Premier campaign on Sunday, September 15 on the road at Barry Town United.