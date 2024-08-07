TNS sunk by Europa own goal

An own goal from defender Danny Davis condemned the Oswestry side to a first-leg reverse ahead of the second leg at Park Hall stadium next Tuesday.

The goal came in the 20th minute last night and despite Saints’ best efforts, they were unable to level in Hincesti, about 20 miles south-west of the Moldovan capital Chisinau.

Meanwhile, three of TNS’s JD Cymru Premier League fixtures have been postponed due to their continued involvement in Europe.

Their clash against Caernarfon Town on Sunday, which should have been their league opener, Connah’s Quay Nomads, on Friday August 23 and Aberystwyth Town, seven days later, have all now been postponed.

Matches against Flint Town and Briton Ferry Llansawel are not affected.