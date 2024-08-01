Danny Williams eyes repeat TNS display ahead of Europa League

The Saints went into their second qualifying round second leg 5-0 down against the Hungarian champions – and with no real hope of causing a major shock.

But they battled hard and restricted the visitors at Oswestry on Tuesday night, with both goals coming either side of half-time.

However the Saints continued to battle and grabbed a late goal courtesy of wideman Josh Daniels.

Williams, who signed permanently for the Saints last summer from Swansea City, has now called on the side to take heart into the third round qualifiers in the Europa League.

He said: “I think we performed quite well, we stopped them having a lot of chances and we were difficult to play through.

“The two goals we conceded were sloppy, but in 90 minutes against tough opposition you are going to concede chances, but on the whole I think we did well. It was disappointing to concede late in the first half, a few boys said it was offside but it is the worst time to concede.

“However, we came back out in the second half and we did well again. Everyone did well really and we need that now going into the next two ties. We did deserve something from the game so it was nice to get the goal, although we didn’t celebrate much.”

The Saints will now drop into the third round of the Europa League to face Moldovan champions Petrocub. The side, who were only founded in 1999, currently sit 11 places below the Saints in the Uefa coefficient rankings – and the tie represents a real chance for the Saints to advance to the group stages of a European competition for the very first time.

If the Saints can overcome the Moldovan side over two legs then whatever happens in the play-off round of the Europa League they would be guaranteed to advance to the group stages of the Europa Conference League.

Williams added: “I actually played against Moldova Under-21s for Wales and we lost out there against a good side. It was a difficult place to go and I’m sure it will be no different.”