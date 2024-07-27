TNS make move for a double deal

Former Everton, Liverpool, and Wolves player Poppy Kendrick-Jones has signed for the Saints, along with Welsh youth international Lexi Jones.

Oswestry-born Kendrick-Jones enjoyed four seasons in total with Everton’s academy, as well as two seasons at Liverpool and a year-long spell with the Wolves Under-21s side.

She said: “I’m very excited to be here. Having lived in Oswestry all my life, I’m very aware of the club’s rich history of success and I want to help bring further success to the club next season.

“It’s a very exciting project to be a part of and I’m looking forward to getting stuck into pre-season as we look ahead to September’s opening fixture.”

Midfielder Jones has made multiple appearances in the Welsh shirt at under-17 level, including three in the Uefa European Under-17 Championships, which took place earlier this year in Albania.