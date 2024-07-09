TNS cruise to Champions League first leg victory

Craig Harrison's Saints have their sights on the group stages of one of the European competitions this season - and they took a big stride towards that with a thumping first leg victory.

At a rainy Park Hall ground, it took former Villa striker Young just four minutes to head the Cymru Premier champions in front.

Young then netted a second with his head just before the hour mark.

Then seven minutes before the break and the Saints were cruising as Danny Davies poked home from a corner.

Connor Roberts had to deny the visitors a response before the break - with the Saints going closest in the second period as Ryan Brobbel's effort was kept out by the visiting keeper.

The Saints now take a comfortable three goal lead into the second leg in Montenegro next Tuesday.