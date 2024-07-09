Shropshire Star
Close

TNS cruise to Champions League first leg victory

Brad Young netted a first half double as The New Saints picked up a 3-0 victory over Montenegrin First League champions FK Dečić at Park Hall.

By Jonny Drury
Published
Last updated

Craig Harrison's Saints have their sights on the group stages of one of the European competitions this season - and they took a big stride towards that with a thumping first leg victory.

At a rainy Park Hall ground, it took former Villa striker Young just four minutes to head the Cymru Premier champions in front.

Young then netted a second with his head just before the hour mark.

Then seven minutes before the break and the Saints were cruising as Danny Davies poked home from a corner.

Connor Roberts had to deny the visitors a response before the break - with the Saints going closest in the second period as Ryan Brobbel's effort was kept out by the visiting keeper.

The Saints now take a comfortable three goal lead into the second leg in Montenegro next Tuesday.

Similar stories
Most popular