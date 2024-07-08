Fired up TNS striker Brad Young adamant there is still more to come

The striker, who arrived at TNS in September last year, scored 22 goals in 25 appearances last season – helping his side go through the whole league campaign without losing a game.

The 21-year-old won the league's Golden Boot even though he joined TNS a month into the season – and he went on to win the Cymru Premier Young Player of the Season award.

But it has not all been plain sailing for Young, who revealed he was devastated to hear the news that Villa were going to let him go just over a year ago.

"You don't want to hear the news that you are getting let go I was devastated at the time as I have been supporting Villa since I was a kid," Young said.

"Things happen in life, and you have got to see it as a positive and if not, see it as motivation and go and prove them wrong. Show them why they should not have released you.

"If anything, I take stuff like that as a positive, and I use it as motivation to go again.

"Players that have been released don't always go on to stay in football. Obviously, you go into another team and the system might not work for you as a player.

"But I had to properly think about it. When TNS came in and I did my analysis on the way they play it was just the perfect move for me.

"They play just how I want to play and I am just excited for the second season."

TNS are preparing to take on Decic in the Champions League first qualifying round on Tuesday night at Park Hall Stadium.

And Young won the FA Youth Cup with Aston Villa and he believes that the experience of playing on the big occasion like that – will help him come kick-off on Tuesday.

"That was probably one of the biggest games I have played in so far, the FA Youth Cup. When you look at the players who have won, most of them are playing Premier League football.

"You only have one chance to play in it as once you turn 18 you cannot play in it again.

"It is a big achievement for us, to win it was a proud moment for me and my family.

"That gives you the experience of playing in big games. It was live on BT Sport, it was the first time I had played on TV too so it is good for young players."

Reflecting on his first season with TNS, Young was pleased but is aware he still has room for improvement.

"It was a good first season for me personally," He continued. "We won the league and I scored quite a lot of goals and we got into a lot of finals so it was a good first season for me.

"It was disappointing to end it not winning the Welsh Cup, but overall, it was a good season and it is a learning curve more than anything - you get more out of losing than you do the win.

"I am a typical striker. I was delighted to win the Golden Boot but if you look back on all the chances I missed and the chances that I could have scored then I know there is room for improvement and that I can do much better."