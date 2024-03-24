The New Saints Scottish Challenge Cup heartbreak as Airdrieonians hit back in final

A 2-1 defeat north of the border in Falkirk brought to an end an astonishing 26-match winning run for Craig Harrison's men.

It was an afternoon of what might have been for the Saints, who took the lead early on through midfielder Ben Clark.

But the Scottish Championship outfit hit back soon after through Liam McStravick. A second-half winner came from the penalty spot as Bulgarian striker Nikolay Todorov converted from 12 yards.

As well as being denied a second piece of silverware of the season, the Oswestry side were attempting to close down the current ongoing record set by Al Hilal, of the Saudi Pro League, who have the Guinness World Record of 29 straight wins.

Harrison's Cymru Premier champions-elect fell three short of that figure with a first defeat since August 1, when they exited the UEFA Europa Conference League in Luxembourg. Al Hilal earned World Record Status with a 28th consecutive win, beating TNS' own record of 27 in 2016.

Saints contest the Welsh Cup semi-final against Cardiff Met Uni next weekend.