Saudi side The New Saints' eight year unbeaten world record

The 18-time Saudi Pro League winners recorded their 28th consecutive win on Tuesday when they defeated Nuno Espirito Santo’s former side Al Ittihad 2-0 in the Asian Champions League.

TNS held the record for their 27-game run during the 2016/17 season and were told they had equalled it again earlier this season.

However, it was later clarified that a penalty shootout victory over East Fife in the SPFL Trust Trophy, after a 2-2 draw in normal time, did not count towards the record.

But having won 25 in a row since that shootout success, they could still reclaim the record this season should they keep winning and Al Hilal slip up.

A club statement from TNS in February said: “We are naturally disappointed to learn that our 27-game winning streak apparently no longer qualifies as equalling the world record.

“On 6 February, Guinness World Records confirmed we had equalled the world record, and then on 7 February, we were told there has apparently been a “miscommunication” and that we have not now equalled the world record.

“As far as we are concerned, a win is a win, and so we have secured 27 wins back-to-back – a fabulous achievement by Craig [Harrison, manager] and the team, and one deserving of recognition.

“We are in communication with Guinness World Records, and we are hopeful of a resolution that is a fair recognition of the club’s remarkable achievement on the pitch.”

The TNS class of 2016/17 took the record from Johan Cruyff’s legendary Ajax team, who recorded 26 in a row in 1971/72.

Featuring Cruyff, Arie Haan, Ruud Krol and Johan Neeskens, Ajax picked up 19 Eredivisie wins, four in the European Cup and three in the Dutch Cup.