Second phase begins as TNS focus returns to the league

Saints start their Championship Conference fixtures – 10 matches against the five other teams in the top half of the table at the end of phase one – 14 points clear as leaders.

Newtown are currently in fifth place and appointed Scott Ruscoe as their new manager last month.

Ruscoe previously enjoyed great success both as a player and then manager for TNS, so he will be back in familiar surroundings at Park Hall this evening.

Saints go into tonight’s game further boosted by their excellent 1-0 win at Scottish League One leaders Falkirk on Saturday night.

The victory booked Craig Harrison’s side a place in next month’s SPFL Trust Trophy final against Scottish Championship club Airdrieonians.

“I think it was well deserved,” said TNS striker Brad Young, scorer of his side’s winning goal at the Falkirk Stadium.

“We worked together as a team, Obviously, we were under the cosh certain bits in the game, but we dug deep, kept the clean sheet and the one goal got us through in the end.”

Reflecting on his decisive first-half goal, Young was pleased to be in the right place at the right time to score from close range.

He added: “To be fair, I’ve always said it since I was a kid, they’re the best goals, they’re the striker goals, they’re the ones you haven’t got to work for. It’s just a simple tap in.

“I love them more than the worldies because you haven’t got to do anything.

“You’ve just got to be right place, right time, so, yes, I’m over the moon with it.”