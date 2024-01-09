The New Saints try again to earn place in League Cup final

Saints head to lower division Guilsfield for a semi-final clash quickly rearranged after being postponed owing to a waterlogged pitch last Wednesday.

Currently ninth in the JD Cymru North, Guilsfield have enjoyed an impressive run to the semi-finals of the Nathaniel MG Cup – the Welsh League Cup – with victories over Caersws, Newtown, Bala Town and Prestatyn Town.

Swansea City await tonight’s winners in the final after a young Swans side beat Cardiff Metropolitan University on penalties following a 0-0 draw in the semi-finals last week.

Saints warmed up for this evening’s match by further extending their lead in the JD Cymru Premier with an 8-0 victory over Cardiff Met at Park Hall on Saturday.

Brad Young celebrated his 21st birthday by hitting a hat-trick as Saints registered another comfortable win.

As pleased as he was to see the goals go in, head coach Craig Harrison also highlighted another clean sheet for goalkeeper Connor Roberts, the fifth time in the last six games in all competitions that Saints have prevented the opposition from scoring.

“It’s really important because we went through a spell where we conceded some goals,” said Harrison. “Not a lot of goals, as in per game, but I think we went three or four games without keeping a clean sheet, which is not good enough for our standards, so, yes, that’s really important as well.

“Obviously, Connor will be happy with that, the defenders will be happy with that.”