Loan for record signing Adam Roscrow

The 28-year-old forward rose to prominence with Cardiff Met and performances for Wales C earned him a move to League Two AFC Wimbledon.

After a short spell at the Dons, Roscrow become TNS’s record signing when he penned a three-and-a-half-year deal in 2021.

However, he has played just a handful of games for the Saints and has spent two loan spells away from the club at Cardiff Met and Bala Town.