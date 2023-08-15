The New Saints land Oldham Athletic youngster Benny Couto

Benny Couto (Photo: Eddie Garvey | MI News)

Portuguese teenager Couto, 19, is highly-regarded left-sided defender who has already played almost 40 games across League Two and National League football for the Boundary Park club.

He made his League Two debut as a 17-year-old in 2021.

Head coach Harrison said: “I’m really looking forward to working with Benny. He is a talented young player who gets up and down, and is also athletic and has lots of energy.

“A technically good footballer and still only 19 years of age, having played almost 40 games in League Two and the National League, he’s got a bit of experience for such a young player. Benny will add some very good qualities to our squad.”

TNS visit Pontypridd United in Cymru Premier on Saturday.

Couto added: “I am really pleased to move to The New Saints, and I think this will be a great move to continue my development.