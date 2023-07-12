'We're ready': TNS' Chris Marriott issues rallying cry ahead of Champions League clash with Swedish champions BK Hacken

TNS captain Chris Marriott will lead his side into their Champions League qualifier tonight

The Cymru Premier champions have travelled to face Swedish champions BK Hacken tonight in the first qualifying round of the competition.

With the first leg taking place overseas and the second leg due back at Park Hall in Oswestry next Tuesday, club legend Marriott insists the gruelling pre-season campaign has got TNS in shape for tonight’s opening clash.

“It’s tough, it’s hard. Loads of games, lots of training, double sessions – but that’s what you’ve got to do to get ready for Europe and we’re ready now,” he said.

“It’s tough. It’s Europe isn’t it, it’s the pinnacle with all the champions of their respective leagues.

“It’s the best teams about, so it’s tough and what we expect, so we have to put our best foot forward.

“It’s a good group at TNS. We stick together and that makes us what we are.

“It’s something a bit different, everyone sticks together and we have a good team spirit with the staff and players.

“There’s a lot of old faces here, which is good.”

Marriott was part of the TNS team that last played in Sweden in 2012, when they faced Helsingborg.

The left-back is the only survivor from that team still playing for the club now, while four of his team-mates are now on the coaching staff.

He added: “It just means I’m old doesn’t it!