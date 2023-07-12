BK Hacken 3-1 TNS: Saints heading for next leg with work to do

Declan McManus. By Phil Blagg Photography.

All of the goals came in the first half. After Hacken established an early two-goal advantage, Declan McManus was on target with a fine header for Saints, before the hosts struck again before the interval.

TNS goalkeeper Connor Roberts made some excellent saves in the closing stages to ensure Saints are still in the tie going into the second leg. It always promised to be a tough night for Saints against a Hacken side currently third in the Swedish League, and the hosts started confidently, controlling possession, as they opened up a two-goal advantage inside 13 minutes.

Ibrahim Sadiq made the breakthrough as early as the seventh minute, volleying home from the right side of the penalty area after his initial effort was blocked.

A second goal quickly arrived as Kristoffer Lund’s inviting cross from the left was met by Mikkel Rygaard, who produced a first-time finish from close range.

Hacken continued to look dangerous going forward and Roberts had to be alert for the JD Cymru Premier champions as he saves from both Filip Trpchevski and Rygaard.

Saints gradually came into the game and, after Danny Redmond’s low shot from just outside the penalty area was saved by Peter Abrahamsson, the visitors scored an excellent goal in the 32nd minute.

Jordan Williams was the provider with a fine run and cross from the left, which was clinically headed into the bottom corner of the net by McManus, last season’s leading goalscorer.

But within four minutes, the home side added their third goal of the night as experienced Norway international Even Hovland glanced in a header from a free kick from the left, the goal given following a VAR check.

McManus went close to reducing the deficit just before half time when he drilled a shot just wide after being picked out by Redmond’s cross. Saints defended well in the second half and they had to, particularly in the closing stages as Hacken looked to move further clear.

Amor Layouni volleyed a late effort narrowly off target and Roberts did well to keep out Hovland’s header from a near post corner.

Franklin Tebo Uchenna was then twice denied by the in-form Roberts in stoppage time.