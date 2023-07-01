Owen Davies earns his first pro TNS contract

First pro deal

Davies, who netted in last season’s FAW Youth Cup final for TNS, is from Colwyn Bay and had trials with Everton before linking back up with former Toffee’s academy coach Chris Seargeant at Park Hall.

The striker has been training with the first team squad regularly and admitted that has played a huge part in his development.

“It really helps playing with players who are better than you as you learn a lot,” explained Davies. “Even in the first few weeks of training with players who are more experienced it teaches you things every now and then.”

Despite joining the Saints’ academy later than most, Davies was keen to credit the club’s youth team staff with helping him achieve his first professional contract.