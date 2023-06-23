Dan Williams secures TNS return

Williams is no stranger to TNS supporters following a successful loan spell at the club last season. He made 29 appearances across all competitions as the club went on to achieve the domestic double.
And the 22-year-old says he is ‘thrilled’ to sign for TNS permanently: “I am delighted to return to Park Hall on a permanent basis. Since joining the club last September, Craig and the rest of the squad have made me feel right at home, so I am thrilled.
“It was great to play a key part in last season’s success but we have big ambitions to do even better this season starting with the UEFA Champions League fixtures in a couple of weeks’ time. The club has success within its DNA so I can’t wait for the season ahead.”
Williams, who is a central midfielder, scored twice and was a vital cog in Craig Harrison’s team and the TNS boss is delighted to have him back for another season.
He said: “Dan played a crucial role within the team last season, so it’s great to have signed him on a permanent deal ahead of the upcoming season. In addition to his obvious on field qualities in midfield, he brings the right mentality and attitude to the group, so there was no doubt we wanted to sign him when the opportunity presented itself. I am looking forward to seeing him develop.”