Dan Williams secures TNS return

Dan Williams in action for TNS

Williams is no stranger to TNS supporters following a successful loan spell at the club last season. He made 29 appearances across all competitions as the club went on to achieve the domestic double.

And the 22-year-old says he is ‘thrilled’ to sign for TNS permanently: “I am delighted to return to Park Hall on a permanent basis. Since joining the club last September, Craig and the rest of the squad have made me feel right at home, so I am thrilled.

“It was great to play a key part in last season’s success but we have big ambitions to do even better this season starting with the UEFA Champions League fixtures in a couple of weeks’ time. The club has success within its DNA so I can’t wait for the season ahead.”

Williams, who is a central midfielder, scored twice and was a vital cog in Craig Harrison’s team and the TNS boss is delighted to have him back for another season.