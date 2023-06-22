Notification Settings

The New Saints snap up Swansea City midfielder Danny Williams

By Jonny Drury

The New Saints have continued to bolster their squad ahead of next month's Champions League qualifier - with midfielder Danny Williams returning to the club from Swansea City.

TNS midfielder Danny Williams
Williams, 22, made 29 appearances across all competitions during a loan spell at the Saints last season, helping the club to a domestic double.

Following his release from the Championship outfit, Williams has returned to Oswestry as Craig Harrison's side prepare for their European clash with Swedish champions, BK Häcken.

On returning to the Saints, Williams said: "I am delighted to return to Park Hall on a permanent basis. Since joining the club last September, Craig and the rest of the squad have made me feel right at home, so I am thrilled to be back here.

“It was great to play a key part in last season’s success but we have big ambitions to do even better this season starting with the UEFA Champions League fixtures in a couple of weeks’ time.

"The club has success within its DNA so I can’t wait for the season ahead."

The move comes after the Saints announced the additions of keeper Reece Thompson and former Port Vale midfielder Rory Holden.

Saints boss Harrison explained the midfielder brings the right mentality to the club, as well as his technical ability.

He said: "Dan played a crucial role within the team last season, so it’s great to have signed him on a permanent deal ahead of the upcoming season. In addition to his obvious on field qualities in midfield, he brings the right mentality and attitude to the group, so there was no doubt we wanted to sign him when the opportunity presented itself.

"I am looking forward to seeing him develop even further in the years ahead.”

