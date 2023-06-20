The New Saints will start Cymru Premier season against rivals Connahs Quay

The New Saints will begin their season against old rivals Connahs Quay (Pic By John Smith/FAW).

Nomads will travel to Oswestry on August 12, in a month that will see the Saints face both of the newly-promoted sides.

Bala Town travel to Park Hall on September 13, with the reverse fixture at Maes Tegid coming in October.

They close out the first phase with a home game against Newtown on January 13, with that reverse fixture taking place on November 4.

TNS – who find out today their opponents in the first qualifying round of the Champions League – yesterday drew 4-4 with 11-time Irish champions Bohemians in a pre-season friendly in Dublin.