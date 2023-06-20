The New Saints to face Swedish side BK Hacken in Champions League

Craig Harrison insists his side will have to produce an upset to progress (Phil Blagg)

The Saints, who have qualified for the opening round as champions of the Cymru Premier, will make the trip to the Bravida Arena in Gothenberg on July 11 or 12, before the second leg on July 18 or 19 at Park Hall.

It will be the first time the Saints have faced Swedish opposition in one of the European qualifiers since the 2012/13 campaign.

Back in that qualifier, the Saints, under Harrison in his first spell as manager, picked up an impressive goalless draw before losing 3-0 away from hoe.

Reacting to the draw, the Saints manager insists that a win for his side would very much represent an upset, given Hacken have overcome Sweden's big sides to win their domestic league.

He said: "We know that the Swedish league is a strong league – they’ve obviously had to beat two big sides in Malmo and Göteborg to win that league so we know they’re going to be strong.