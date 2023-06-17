The New Saints looking for sponsor for Park Hall home

The New Saints' Park Hall Stadium (Mike Sheridan)

Park Hall Stadium, the club’s home since 2007, is currently undergoing a major £3million development, to ensure it complies with UEFA Category Two Stadium Infrastructure Regulations – allowing them to continue hosting qualifying rounds one and two in European competitions.

When the work is complete, the ground will hold a seated capacity of 1,700 and overall capacity of 2,985 and there are plans to also hold community and school events.

Alongside that, Park Hall Stadium has a leisure development called The Venue, with a sponsors lounge, bar, and restaurant – and the Cymru Premier champions are seeking sponsorship for the 2023/24 season and for the coming years.

TNS chairman Mike Harris said: “The New Saints FC are the most successful club in the history of the JD Cymru Premier, lifting the league trophy more times than any other club.

“We have consistently qualified for major European competitions, playing regularly in both the UEFA Champions League and the UEFA Europa League against some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

“Off the pitch, the new stadium developments will overhaul Park Hall Stadium, transforming the match-day experience and providing improved facilities for the local community to benefit from.

“There’s never been a better time to join us on this journey and play a significant role in helping us take the next step forward in securing the longer-term stability of the club and our ambitious plans for the future.

“The stadium naming rights will not only raise your profile commercially in Shropshire and surrounding areas, but we will provide numerous opportunities to create relationships with our loyal existing sponsors as we create a club that each and every one of us can be proud of.

“We are a community; a team, and we want to work together to continue to set the standards in Welsh football and make our mark on the European stage, taking this club to where it truly belongs.”